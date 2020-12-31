'Your health is your responsibility' | Holland restaurant receives cease-and-desist letter for defying MDHHS orders

The restaurant has stayed open for dine-in and has not followed social distancing or mask guidelines.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland restaurant has received a cease-and-desist letter from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) after failing to comply with orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, located at 909 Lincoln Avenue in Holland, has remained open for dine-in services, despite orders from the MDHHS closing indoor dining due to COVID-19. Additionally, the restaurant has not followed social distancing or mask guidelines.

On Thursday, the MDARD confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a cease-and-desist letter has been issued for the restaurant.

On the door of the restaurant, two letters are displayed – one to customers and one to government officials.

“We are not infringing on anyone’s unalienable rights. By law, we do not follow any of the governor’s mayor’s, health department’s, or other government agency orders or suggestions pertaining to social distancing or mask wearing,” the letter to customers reads. “Your health is your responsibility.”

The letter to government officials is signed off by Rick Martin of Constitutional Law Group.

“To all government officials,” the letter reads, “You are in violation of your oath of office by trespassing unlawfully on the property of this business establishment and committing an act of domestic terrorism under Section 802 of the Patriot Act.

“You are knowingly and willingly violating the rights of a business owner. You are no longer protected under judicial immunity and are now subject to being arrested and also sued in your private capacity.”

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.