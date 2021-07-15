‘Your loss matters’ | Community to gather in Muskegon to honor lives lost during pandemic

The new event coming to Muskegon promises to lighten the load of your grief journey and “help you find hope through healing,” the organizers said.

‘The Heart Remembers,’ in Muskegon plans to commemorate the lives lost during the pandemic at their community-wide memorial. Anyone is invited to attend and to add their loved ones to the service.

The event will be in Clock Funeral Home’s parking lot at 1469 Peck Street. It’ll last from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. The organizers encourage visitors to their lost loved ones, and even pets, to the memorial.

The Heart Remembers is put on by the Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center, Harbor Hospice and the Clock Funeral Home.

There will be a wall to write notes to loved ones lost throughout the pandemic along with live music and refreshments. Pets are welcome to join. Their ‘pause, reflection and gratitude’ event is planned for 5:30. Keepsakes will be provided to the first 150 visitors.

To submit a loved one to be honored during the event, send a photo and their name to (231)722-3721 or email jodi@clockfuneralhome.com.

To RSVP, visit the Heart Remembers event site.

