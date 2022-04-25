These are the landmarks to visit in Muskegon

Famous for its freshwater beaches and historic architecture, Muskegon is a popular vacation destination for people of all ages.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Famous for its freshwater beaches and historic architecture, Muskegon is a popular vacation destination for people of all ages. Today, we're focusing on some of its best landmarks.

It’s hard to talk about Muskegon without first mentioning the beaches, most notably Pere Marquette. Known for its sandy shoreline along Lake Michigan and the Muskegon lights, the park and beach area draw major crowds during the warmest months of the year.

Both of the lighthouses are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but they’re not the only historical landmarks in that area. Just to the east, a unique piece of naval history is on display – USS Silversides.

“She turned 80 in December. She was the first submarine commissioned after Pearl Harbor. She was put into service on December 15, 1941, and she served her country valiantly over the course of the war,” said Peggy Maniates, executive director of USS Silversides Submarine Museum. “Her history is an incredible tribute to all the men and women of the US military that made our country safe for democracy.”

If you continue traveling east a few miles, you’ll find some houses that look like they’re straight out of a fairy tale. This is the Hackley and Hume Historic Site. Built in the late 1800s, the incredible structures were once home to Charles Hackley and Thomas Hume, successful businessmen who worked together in the lumber industry and ended up living right next to each other at the corner of Webster and 6th.

“This is Queen Anne-style architecture with both of these houses. You can see them in specific spots, especially in some of these old lumbering cities. There might be one or two left, but not quite like this, and not quite preserved in the way these two have been for so long,” said Erin Schmitz, director of Muskegon Historic Sites. “The preservation efforts started in the late 60s and early 70s, and it’s an effort we continue to this day. We’re always trying to repair and redo, and make sure everything looks wonderful.”

Just a few blocks to the north, you’ll find another significant piece of Muskegon history, this time celebrating the arts: the Frauenthal Center.

“Originally built as the Michigan Theatre, construction began in 1929 with the theatre opening November 16, 1930, offering all 100 percent talking motion pictures,” executive director Eric Messing said. “Today, the Frauenthal offers a variety of entertainment from music, dancing, comedy, and more. The Frauenthal is definitely a place to experience it all.”

Whether you’re seeking a live performance, an underwater adventure, intricate works of art, or a relaxing day at the beach, Muskegon offers something for everyone.

