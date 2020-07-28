Youths detained after shots fired near Grand Rapids-Kentwood border

There were no injuries reported.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four youths were detained after multiple shots were fired on the southeast side of Grand Rapids near the Kentwood border.

Grand Rapids Police said 24 casings were found near Camelot Drive SE and East Paris Avenue SE Tuesday evening.

The suspects allegedly ran into a residence nearby and officers surrounded the area and did a call out. Police said there were six youth involved.

There were no injuries reported. A window to a house was struck by gunfire as well as a vehicle.

Kentwood Police also assisted.