Michigan mayor resigns after racist remark about resident

Former Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert said she was “deeply sorry” to have her tenure end on that note.

YPSILANTI, Michigan — A Michigan mayor resigned Tuesday, a week after she said she supported the appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be “crucified” if she voted against a Black person.

Former Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert said she was “deeply sorry” to have her tenure end on that note. She said as a result of her actions “there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity” in the city.

The controversy began last week when the city council was voting on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination. Gaines’ inconsistent attendance record was raised by some council members. Bashert, who is white, voted in favor of his appointment but the others voted no, including three who are Black.

Basher said that “since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”

Bashert subsequently apologized and said she was “deeply ashamed and saddened” by her remarks.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.