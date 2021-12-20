Zeeland City Council unanimously approves changes to alcohol ordinance

The city says businesses looking to apply for a new liquor license can do so as early as Jan. 1.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Following a unanimous city council vote Monday, more businesses in downtown Zeeland will now be able to sell alcohol, and do so with fewer restrictions.

"We're excited about what this could mean for downtown," says Abby DeRoo, Zeeland's marketing director.

The proposal has been under discussion for about six months, and includes eight total changes.

"It just lifts some of the restrictions that could have been daunting for a business owner, or expensive for a business owner," says DeRoo.

Previously, only four businesses in the city could have liquor licenses. Now, there is no cap.

Other changes include reducing the minimum number of seats in a business that sells alcohol from 50 to 25, and lowering the age of alcohol servers from 21 to 18. DeRoo says these changes have been asked for among business owners in town, even those who already have a liquor license.

"They would like to see the food scene grow here so they have wanted to see some of these changes lifted," says DeRoo.

The city says the ordinance changes have also had wide ranging support, including no one coming to any public comment period to oppose them.

"And all along the way we had really great support from city council," says DeRoo.

