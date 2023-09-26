Zeeland Twp. crash leaves woman critically injured

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The other driver sustained a minor head injury.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a Tuesday morning crash in Zeeland Township.

Deputies say the crash happened around 6:47 a.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 48th Avenue. A sedan driven by a 21-year-old woman was traveling southbound on 48th Avenue when she drove past a stop sign, into the intersection. A pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old man on Byron Road hit the sedan.

The man sustained a minor head injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman had to be extricated from the sedan. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say the pickup truck had the right of way in that intersection. Byron Road will remain closed for investigation, but 48th Avenue is open to traffic.

