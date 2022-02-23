Zeeland proposes downtown project that has been a dream since 2008

The City’s Downtown Vision Plan has identified a mid-block passageway as a goal since 2008.

ZEELAND, Mich. — After the purchase of two downtown buildings, the City of Zeeland has initiated a Request for Proposal Process (RFP) to hopefully put into motion a project the city has dreamed of since 2008.

The city has purchased two properties at 135 E. Main Avenue and 137 E. Main Avenue with the intent that the buildings will be demolished. The plan is that the property will be replaced with a new mixed-use, multi-story building.

The project will contain a new public passageway that connects Main Avenue with the public parking lot north of the property. The City’s Downtown Vision Plan has identified a mid-block passageway as a goal since 2008.

The City of Zeeland says they are enthusiastic to partner with a strong developer that shares the vision for downtown Zeeland and can help create a dynamic project in a prominent location. Proposals are due by March 31, 2022.

The city has created a webpage containing the full RFP booklet and supporting documents that are available to the public.

