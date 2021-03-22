Zeeland man dies following Sunday motorcycle crash

Payne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital via AeroMed with life threatening injuries.

HOLLAND, Mich — A motorcyclist has died following a weekend crash in Ottawa County.

The incident happened at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday in Holland Township. Police say 26-year-old Trent Payne of Zeeland was westbound on Lakewood Boulevard when he collided with an eastbound Honda Civic that was turning left into a private driveway.

Payne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital via AeroMed with life threatening injuries. On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Payne had died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash that hasn’t spoken with investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

