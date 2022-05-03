3 injured in Zeeland pin-in accident

Police say one person was pinned in a vehicle and seriously injured.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Zeeland Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Quincy Street and 72nd Avenue. When officers arrived, one occupant was pinned in a vehicle and another was lying in the road.

Police say a Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Quincy Street and stopped at a stop sign on 72nd Avenue. The driver pulled into the intersection and was struck by a Lexus that was traveling southbound on 72nd Avenue.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 53-year-old Zeeland woman, was pinned in the vehicle and later extricated by emergency personnel. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 24-year-old California woman, was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say she was not ejected from the vehicle and was able to get out on her own.

The passenger of the Lexus, a 20-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at the scene and released.

The intersection of 72nd Avenue and Quincy Street was closed for cleanup.

