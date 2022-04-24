Man injured in Zeeland pin-in accident

Police say the driver's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Zeeland Township.

Police say the crash happened just before noon. The man had been driving westbound on I-196 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into trees, pinning him in the vehicle.

The man was extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel. He was initially unresponsive when police arrived.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the cause of the crash is unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.