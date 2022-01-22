Driver of box truck injured after having medical issue, sideswiping semi in Zeeland Twp. crash

Police say one driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the other driver was uninjured.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on eastbound I-196 in Zeeland Township. A 54-year-old Illinois man had been driving a box truck on I-196 when he had a medical issue and sideswiped a semi-truck also traveling on I-196.

Police say both trucks left the road and the box truck overturned in the median. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi truck, a 43-year-old Ada man, was not injured.

The highway was briefly shut down to remove the trucks.

This crash remains under investigation.

