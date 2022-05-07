SWEET SUCCESS: Zeeland woman wins first-ever TV baking competition hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines

Annie Paul said she had no idea how much her life would change after applying for the show in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ZEELAND, Mich. — A Zeeland woman is showing off her sweet skills after winning a nationally-televised reality baking show.

Annie Paul, 28, grew up in Grand Rapids, but now lives on a homestead with her husband and young daughter in Zeeland — with another daughter on the way.

She runs a small bakery out of a barn in her back yard called AP Baked Goods, which primarily does wholesale, except for once a month when she offers a fresh pre-order menu depending on the season and what fresh ingredients she can get from local farmers.

"We just really want to put care into each and every item," Paul said.

So, with her love of baking, it was no surprise that her skills would launch her to national television success.

In June, Annie appeared on Chip and Joanna Gaines' first-ever 'Silos Baking Competition.' Paul competed against five other home bakers from around the country for a cash prize and the chance to have their baked good featured at the Magnolia's Silos Baking Co. in Waco, Texas. The one-time competition put the bakers to the test, giving them just three hours to create and perfect a winning bakery item for the judges, Joanna Gaines, chef Andrew Zimmern and pastry chef Zoë Francois.

Annie was crowed the winner with her "Summer Berry Bar." Now getting national attention and recipe requests, the bar is made with fresh strawberries, lemon zest, a homemade brown butter crust, and a crumble topping, complete with a vanilla bean glaze.

Paul said she had no idea how much her life would change after applying for the show in 2021.

"I was just kind of stuck at home, rocking the baby, and I didn't think I was going to hear anything," she remembered, "and then I did and I was like 'oh my goodness!'"

"I was just excited to be there and to be part of it," Paul added, "I'm not a super competitive person, so winning didn't really even cross my mind, so I think that's why I probably cried so much when I did win."

Along with having her Summer Berry Bar featured in Chip and Joanna Gaines' Texas bakery, Annie also won $25,000. She said she plans to use it to help create opportunities for young people who have a love for baking, just like she did.

You can learn more about Annie and her bakery by visiting AP Baked Good's website, Facebook or Instagram page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.