Hacker displays gun during Zoom video class at Godfrey-Lee High School

Immediate measures have been taken to prevent unauthorized access to the classrooms.

WYOMING, Mich. — A virtual learning class at Godfrey-Lee High School in Wyoming was hacked by an unknown person with a gun Wednesday. The person was disguised and pointing the handgun at their own head.

According to Godrey-Lee's principal, Candy Van Buskirk, the teacher became aware of the situation and proceeded to remove the person from the meeting. Administration was informed immediately.

Immediate measures have been taken to prevent unauthorized access to the classrooms, Buskirk said.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. They believe the IP address of the hacker came from out of state.

The school is asking any parent or student with questions to call the school at 616-452-3296.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.