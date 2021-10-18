Locals slam Kent County intersection as longtime problem spot

The intersection of 14 Mile Road and Wabasis Avenue was the scene of a deadly crash Sunday.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE took a closer look at what’s been done in recent years to make a problematic Kent County intersection safer in the wake of a deadly weekend crash.

Michigan State Police responded to accident reports at 14 Mile Road and Wabasis Avenue in northern Kent County after they said a westbound Jeep Liberty crossed the center line and collided with a Nissan Ultima Sunday. A passenger in the Nissan was killed in the fiery head-on crash and two others, seriously injured.

“It was fully involved with flames...They had to pull people out of the wreckage.”

A person who works nearby didn’t want to go on camera but said it wasn’t the first time he had seen something similar. The daily drive here: In a word, dangerous.

“There’s been a multitude of deaths,” he said. “The fatality rate on this road is ridiculous…it’s just poorly set up.”

He wasn’t the only one who described the intersection as a problem spot. Dozens weighed in on the crash on social media Sunday.

A comment from Cathy read, “This road is terrible…accidents happen, but this one could have been avoided.”

Another viewer agreed: “Thoughts go out to the family. That stretch can be deadly.”

The Michigan Traffic Crash Facts website appeared to confirm that view. This screen grab shows just the last five years, with each pin representing a separate accident:

MDOT recently wrapped up work on a multi-million dollar project to add passing lanes and widen a two-mile stretch of the highway in the vicinity of the intersection at Wabasis. But will that actually improve its safety record? Some said it had only heightened the risk.

“You’re bringing four lanes of traffic into two lanes, and now the bumper to bumper traffic is worse than it ever was.”

He suggested additional traffic lights and a longer four-lane stretch would improve the situation.

The condition of the surviving two victims is unknown at this time.

We reached out to Michigan State Police for any additional information but have yet to hear back.

