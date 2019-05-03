GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids distillery will not be coming to Grand Haven.

Long Road Distillery wanted to bring a new location to the historic depot building in downtown Grand Haven. They wanted to lease a third of the building that is currently vacant for about 18 months.

But two city council members in Grand Haven voted no, saying that alcohol is not family friendly.

We talked with Jon O'Connor the owner of Long Road Distillery after the vote.

"It's unfortunate that you get to the end of a process that was clearly laid out, you were clearly the front runner and the favorite and then you lose because you make alcohol," says O'Connor.

Long Road is not sure if they will pursue another location in Grand Haven.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.