PENTWATER, Mich. — Longbridge Road opened to traffic shortly after noon Thursday seven months after it was closed due to flooding caused by high water on Pentwater Lake.

Over the last two weeks, a new road was built 2.4 feet higher than the old road and about 1 foot above the all-time high water level for Pentwater Lake.

In May, high water in Lake Michigan caused Pentwater Lake to rise and spill over its banks, flooding Longbridge Road in some locations with water 6-8 inches deep.

RELATED: Long-closed Longbride Road in Oceana County may reopen later this year

Area residents started lining up to use the road around noon.

"I have got to be the first civilian across," said James Oxford.

"I'm so excited," added Pentwater Township resident Amy Fleming.

Immediately after the "road closed" sign was removed, Oxford, Fleming and other area residents honked their car horns as they used the road for the first time since May 1.

The Oceana County Road Commission believes even if water on Pentwater Lake rises again next summer, the road surface should stay dry.

"Today is special," said Mark Trierweiler. "There was some worry that it might not be until spring."

The section of Longbridge Road that was closed is the connection for residents who live on the south side of Pentwater Lake to Pentwater, and to residents who live on the north side of the lake.

"It keeps the community one," Oxford said.

Community members will hold a "Longbridge Road Reopening" celebration on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event includes a ribbon-cutting and aerial photograph of residents who've been inconvenienced by the 9-mile detour.

"And then we're going to move to the Boathouse and continue the party into the night," Trierweiler said. "We're that happy."

The project included riprap along the road to keep waves from Pentwater Lake from damaging and washing away the shoulders of the new road.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.