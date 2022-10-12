Non-profit donates lifechanging wheelchair accessible van to Michigan family

The Weavers have two children who require wheelchairs to get around. The van was "a blessing," the family says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Jasmine and Nathan Weaver's Jeep Cherokee, it's been impossible for the seven-member Weaver family to all be at the same place at the same time.

"With Gabe and Chelsea both being disabled, we can't get both their wheelchairs or the strollers or any kind of equipment in the car, let alone three other children in there," said Jasmine.

Their son, Gabriel Weaver, who has cerebral palsy, and his sister, Chelsea, both require a wheelchair wherever they go.

"Two in wheelchairs or two in strollers all of the time because they can't walk, they can't do any of that,” said Jasmine.

Now, thanks to a lifechanging donation by Lori's Voice, the Weavers don't need to worry about accessibility or trunk space with their new wheelchair-accessible van.

"I think just being able to be together as a family and seeing all of the kids interact with each other, which is something we've never had before," said Jasmine.

Marianne Hunderman, Executive Director of Lori's Voice described the financial barriers many families with special needs children see when it comes to having an accessible vehicle for their children.

"Everything in the special needs community is expensive, but vehicles in general are expensive, right? But when you're looking at an $80,000 minivan instead of a regular minivan, they're all expensive," said Hunderman.

This is the second vehicle Lori's Voice has given away this year. Every quarter, the organization will continue to give accessible vans away to Michigan families that have children under 21 with Neuromuscular Degenerative Diseases.

The Weavers said they’re sincerely thankful for the help.

"It's a blessing,” said Nathan. “Definitely."

Lori's Voice is continuing their donations of wheelchair accessible vans for families in need right now. That application process can be found here, and is expected to last till around November.

