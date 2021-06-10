Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles leaders have voted to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates.
The sweeping measure requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms and even a Lakers game.
The City Council on Wednesday voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance.
Supporters say it's a way of preventing more COVID-19 surges.
Critics say the measure raises concerns about enforcement and will sow confusion because a less-sweeping vaccination mandate scheduled to take effect next month in Los Angeles County as a whole only applies to bars, breweries and nightclubs.
