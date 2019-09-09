KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Someone is walking around with a winning million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket from the Friday drawing and it was purchased right in Kalamazoo.

The lucky player matched the five white balls drawn - 04-11-13-19-31 - in Friday's drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 2091 South Sprinkle Street in Kalamazoo.

The $1 million winner from Friday's drawing should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

