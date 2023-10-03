$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ionia

The Powerball jackpot is now at $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is $551.7 million.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot rose to the third largest prize in the game's history, $1.2 billion. Among the winning tickets Monday night was one sold right in Ionia, Michigan according to michiganlottery.com.

Winning prizes Monday night were $1 million in Michigan and Delaware respectively that matched all five white balls.

A lucky player bought the winning ticket at Purk's, a convenience store at 875 E Lincoln Avenue in Ionia.

There were also $2 million prizes in both New York and South Carolina which matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

However, none of the Monday night tickets matched all six numbers, white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5 while the Power Play® multiplier was 2X. This means the jackpot will continue its ascent through billion-dollar territory.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is $551.7 million.

Along with being the third largest jackpot in Powerball history, it is also the seventh largest among US lottery jackpots.

Monday's drawing also produced more than 2.7 million winning tickets across the country. Other big wins from Monday's drawing include 70 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

This also marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. Previously, the Powerball jackpot was won on July 19 in California. In that drawing a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since that July drawing there have been 32 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

If Wednesday night's drawing produces a winner they will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both of these options are before taxes. The annuity option would give the winner one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

