GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - While we may not have one the big prize, two $1 million Mega Millions tickets were sold in Michigan.

One ticket was sold at Bricks, located at 862 44th Street SW in Grandville. The other was sold at Ric's Food Center in Mount Pleasant.

The winning number aer 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball number 5, according to the Michigan Lottery's website. The winning $1.6 billion ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Brick's also sold a winning Super Raffle ticket earlier this month.

