Zeeland man wins $25k a year for life in Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A Zeeland man scored $25,000 a year for life playing Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game last month.

Scott Snyder, 55, has been playing a special set of numbers since February. Sticking to his guns paid off: Snyder matched all five white balls during the Aug. 7 drawing.

He bought his winning ticket at the Zeeland Mobile gas station on West Main Avenue.

“The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000 a year for life prize and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket. When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn’t seem real. I’m still having a hard time believing this is real," Snyder said.

Snyder recently visited Lottery HQ to claim his prize.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $390,000 rather than payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

Lucky For Life gives players have a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life.

