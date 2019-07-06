LANSING, Mich. - Someone's life could change forever if they win Friday's $530 million Mega Million jackpot. The cash option for the jackpot tonight is about $344 million.

Tonight's jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. The last huge jackpot won in 2019 was a $437 million jackpot. The winning ticket was bought in New York.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game's $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player wins tonight's $530 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson's jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

