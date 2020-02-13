GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A very lucky lottery player in Michigan woke up Thursday a multi-millionaire.

State lottery officials say the winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing was purchased at Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac, about 25 miles north of Detroit.

The player's ticket matched all winning numbers, 14-47-54-55-68, and the Powerball number, 25. They're taking home $70 million.

Wednesday's big win marks the fifth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010. The last Michigan player to win Powerball jackpot was Phillip Chippewa, of Suttons Bay. He won an $80 Powerball jackpot from the Sept. 21, 2019 drawing.

In 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won $337 million playing the Powerball game. Lawson's jackpot win holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Just recently, a Kent County man won nearly $100,000 in the lottery. James Bruno, of Ada, matched up all the right Fantasy 5 numbers for the win. Lottery officials said Bruno bought his winning ticket at East Paris Discount Liquor in Kentwood.

The winner in Wednesday's drawer should contact the Lottery's Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize. The person can choose to get their winnings in a 30-year annuity, in the full amount of the jackpot, or as a one-time lump sum payment of about $50 million.

