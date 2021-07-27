9 winners announced Tuesday in sweepstakes, including 3 West Michigan residents

Nearing the end of the Sweepstakes, the MDHHS announced a group of winners Tuesday. A third of the winners are from right here in West Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — In a livestream from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), nine winners were selected to win $50,000 from the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes. Three of the recipients are West Michigan residents.

Kerry Ebersole Singh, Protect Michigan Commission Director first introduced the hosts of the stream. Vivian Zhong, Miss Michigan 2021 from Northville, and Norman Corpi, an Ironwood residence and member of the Real World: New York cast on MTV in 1992, would announce the winners.

Zhong announced the first winner, Leslie Bloomfield, from West Bloomfield in Oakland County who received her vaccination on July 7. She represents Gorgeous Brown Girls Skin Care, which is dedicated to providing makeup products to women of low incomes.

The second recipient is Jonathan Barraw of Traverse City, who got vaccinated July 8. He is the first winner form Northern Michigan. He got vaccinated because he works in a hot kitchen and wearing a mask was uncomfortable, as well as to protect his kids from the disease. Seeing one of his long-time family friends pass from COVID-19 helped make up his mind about getting the vaccine.

The next winners were Mikayla Alexander from Detroit, who was vaccinated on July 9, and Erica Smith of Flint, who was vaccinated on July 10.

Smith is a manager and cashier in Linden and an expectant mother of soon-to-be two children. She got her vaccine at Meijer after her OBGYN recommended it, telling her it was safe for her and her child. Smith plans to use the funds while she’s going through school for two more years and to help take care of her newborn.

Corpi announced the next set of winners. He first introduced Majid Al-hacham of Dearborn Heights, who was vaccinated on July 11. Al-hacham is a truck driver who is on a cross country road trip, so his wife, Xenia, shared a statement on his behalf. They were vaccinated on July 11 at a CVS Pharmacy in Detroit.

The next winner was Anthony Carroll of Detroit, who was vaccinated at a CVS on July 12. Carroll received the vaccine because he is high risk and so are his young nieces and nephews. He plans to use the prize money to take some professional certifications and reinvest in his career.

The next three winners announced were from West Michigan. The first was Jonelle Shannon of Grand Rapids, who was vaccinated on July 13. Then Jacqueline Mabee of Allegan, who was vaccinated on July 15. Last was Clara Jekel of Holland, who was vaccinated on July 16.

Finally, Ke’Lexis Love of Flint, was announced as the last winner. She was vaccinated on July 17.

Friday is the last chance to enter the sweepstakes program. To register, visit the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes website here.

