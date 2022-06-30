Allegan Co. woman wins $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery

Angela Reed, of Wayland, plans to use her big win to purchase a new home.

WAYLAND, Mich. — An Allegan County woman won big this week through the Michigan Lottery.

Angela Reed of Wayland says she woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple games of Football Payout online. That's when she says the winning amount of $100,000 appeared on her screen.

"I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real," said Reed. "I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!"

55-year-old Reed plans to use her big win to purchase a new home.

