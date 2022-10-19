Allegan man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery: 'This can't be right!'

Mark Brooks, 60, says he'll use his winnings to pay bills and save the rest for retirement.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Otsego man is in disbelief after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.

Mark Brooks, 60, said he stops to buy two Powerball tickets every Friday on his way home from work. A ticket he bought last month had numbers matching the five white balls selected in the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing.

The week after buying his winning ticket, he stopped to check his tickets. He received a message telling him to file a claim. When he got home, he looked closer at his numbers.

“When I pulled up the winning numbers online and started looking my ticket over, my first thought was: ‘These numbers are looking really familiar!’" Brooks said. "When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was amazed. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’”

Brooks recently collected his winnings at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. He will use the money to pay bills and save up for retirement.

The Powerball jackpot has now risen to $508 million, with the last jackpot being won in August. Each Powerball play can be purchased for $2 both in-person and online. Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

