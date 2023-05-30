Berrien Co. man wins $300,000 from lottery after buying ticket in Wyoming

The 68-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, will use his winnings to pay bills and settle into his recent retirement.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A Berrien County man was in shock after buying a lottery ticket in Wyoming and winning a prize from the Mystery Key Cashword instant game.

The 68-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, took home $300,000. He bought his ticket at a Family Fare Quick Stop in Wyoming.

He said he couldn't believe what he was seeing when he saw how much he'd won.

“It had been a while since I’d played a Cashword game, so I decided to give it a try and buy a ticket while I was at the store one day,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and was surprised at how many words I was revealing. When I finished scratching the ticket and counted 10 words for a $300,000 prize, I was shocked! I had to have someone else look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

The player recently picked up his winnings from Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to use the prize to pay bills.

“I recently retired, so winning came at the perfect time and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” the player said.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $10 million playing Mystery Key Cashword, which launched in July.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $28 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 108 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state. In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

