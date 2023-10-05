Calhoun Co. man takes home $729,743 from Michigan Lottery

The player recently claimed his winnings at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to pay bills, invest and enjoy time with his family.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County man is celebrating after winning the largest BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a massive $729,743 prize in the Sept. 13 drawing.

He said he couldn't believe his eyes after he won the jackpot.

“I play online a lot and was familiar with the BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot, but never imagined that I would actually win,” said the player. “When I saw the email from the Lottery with the prize amount, my eyes got really big! I thought it was a scam, but decided I would look more into it when I got home later that day.

“I verified the information in the email with what was on MichiganLottery.com and then called the Lottery to confirm my prize. You always think, ‘What if,’ but you never think it will actually happen to you until one day it does!”

The player recently claimed his winnings at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to pay bills, invest and enjoy time with his family.

Certain online games from the Michigan Lottery include a shot at the second chance jackpot, which begins at $5,000 and grows throughout the month. One winner is selected to win the progressive jackpot at the end of the period.

BIG CA$H Second Chance was launched in April 2022. The next drawing is on Oct. 11.

