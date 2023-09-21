'This can't be real': Calhoun Co. man wins $300K after stopping for lottery ticket on family vacation

The 40-year-old player said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home and take his wife to a nice dinner.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County man is celebrating after he won a $300,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery while kicking off a family vacation.

The 40-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning X's and O's Bingo ticket at the Alma EZ Mart in Alma. He had been heading to northern Michigan for a family vacation when they decided to stop for a lottery ticket.

“I scratched the barcode right away and scanned the ticket. When I saw the winning amount, I thought: ‘This can’t be real,'" the player said. "I showed my wife, and she took the ticket and started scanning it over and over. When $300,000 continued coming up on the screen, we both started hollering!”

The player recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home and take his wife to a nice dinner.

“Winning is amazing,” he said.

X's and O's Bingo is an instant game that was launched in June. Since then, players have won more than $5 million in prizes. Each ticket is $5, and players have the chance to win between $5 and $300,000.

