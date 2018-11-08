CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. - A lucky Calhoun County woman is $250,000 richer this week after winning a jackpot in the Michigan Lottery's KENO! game.

Lottery officials said in a press release that the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, walked around with a ticket worth $250,000 in her purse for three weeks before learning she was a big winner.

She matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn July 19. Her winning numbers were: 08-16-35-38-44-53-57-71-77-80. She bought her winning ticket at the Family Fare supermarket on Capital Avenue in Pennfield Township.

"I buy one KENO! ticket every day," the 84-year-old woman told the Michigan Lottery. "I found this in my purse yesterday and had it scanned at a retailer. They told me I had to go to Lansing, but it never crossed my mind that I might have won $250,000.

"When I got here today they scanned my ticket at the front desk and told me I won $250,000, I broke down in tears," she added. "It was so overwhelming."

A Family Fare employee declined to comment Friday.

The woman visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim the big prize. She plans to save her winnings.

"Things like this just don't happen to us, I still can't believe I won," she said.

KENO! tickets are $1 and players select 10 numbers from 1 to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.

