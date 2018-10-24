GRANDVILLE, Mich. - There is one winner of the $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot. The sole winning ticket was sold at a convenience store near Greenville, South Carolina.

But if you still hope to strike it rich, you can get a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, worth 620-million dollars.

There were two Mega Millions tickets from Tuesday night's drawing in Michigan that won people a cool million dollars.

One of them was sold at Bricks Fuel & Market in Grandville.

"We're the lucky spot [to buy lottery tickets] now, apparently," said Laura Britton, who serves as the night manager at Bricks. "We've been having a lot more traffic coming in here to buy lottery tickets."

That's because in the past two weeks, Bricks has sold two tickets that have totaled $3 million in winnings.

"[On October 3], we sold a $2 million dollar winner in the Michigan Raffle," said Britton. "Then last night [October 23], there was a $1 million dollar ticket purchased here in the Mega Millions jackpot."

Britton says she found out the winning ticket was sold at Bricks around 7 o'clock Wednesday morning. She says she immediately went on the Michigan Lottery werbsite and verified it.

"We're happy that it's local and it stayed in Michigan," said Britton.

Now that Bricks has been outed as a hot spot or lottery lovers, theyr'e expecting long lines Wednesday night for the Powerball drawing, which is sitting at $620 million.

"We're going to have extra staff at the cash registers to help with that," added Britton. "With another big pot like that, everybody's going to come out and try."

Bricks wasn't the only location in Michigan where a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. 'Ric's Food Center' in Mount Pleasant also sold a $1 million ticket Tuesday night.

Both winners have yet to be identified.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM