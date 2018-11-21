It never hurts to double check.

A 33-year-old Flint woman thought her Casino Riches instant lottery ticket was a loser until she asked her boyfriend to make sure.

He took the ticket to the a store, scanned it and called her with surprising news. The ticket was actually a $500,000 winner.

"At first, I thought he was kidding," the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. "When I realized I had actually won, I felt numb."

She purchased her ticket at the Mobil gas station at 1374 West Bristol Road in Flint.

"I’m still in shock," she told the Michigan Lottery. "Winning this prize will allow me to give my family a better life."

That better life includes using the winnings to take a trip to Disney World and saving the rest.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved