LANSING, Mich. — There's a little luck for some Michiganders on Friday the 13th, at least, that's what Michigan Lottery says.

The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for Lottery players on Friday the 13th. Since 2003, Lottery players have won more than $176 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings.

Four Michigan Lottery players hit Mega Millions jackpots on the supposedly unluckiest of days. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.

In addition to the jackpot prizes, 32 lucky Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million on Friday the 13th.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is $172 million.

Tickets for the drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery's 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. Friday.

