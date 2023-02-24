x
Grand Rapids man wins $25,000 a year for life from Michigan Lottery

Mark Moroski, 67, plans to buy a new car with his winnings and save the rest.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is preparing to enjoy his retirement fully now that he's won a Lucky for Life prize from the Michigan Lottery.

67-year-old Mark Moroski matched the five winning numbers in the Feb. 2 drawing. He said taking home the big prize came as a shock.

“I play Lucky For Life just about every day,” said Moroski. “I like playing online because it’s easy and I don’t have to worry about losing my ticket. The morning after the drawing, I had an email that said I won a big prize, so I logged into my Lottery account to check the amount. When I saw $25,000 a year for life waiting for me, I was floored!”

Winners of the Lucky for Life prize can choose to receive $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever comes first, or receive a lump payment of $390,000. Moroski visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to pick up his lump payment.

Moroski said he plans on buying a new car and saving the rest.

“I’ve been retired for a few years and winning this means I can relax and enjoy my retirement to the fullest,” Moroski said.  

Lucky for Life is $2 per play. Players can take home from $3 to the $25,000 a year for life prize. To learn more, click here.

