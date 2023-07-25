'Shocking and surreal' | $300,000 Michigan Lottery grand prize goes to Grand Rapids woman

The 25-year-old woman is planning on using the winnings to buy a home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman says she's relieved after taking home the top prize in the Cashword Times 5 instant game run by the Michigan Lottery.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Short Stop on S Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. To win, she revealed six red words on her ticket, and she's now taking home the top prize of $300,000.

She said she could hardly believe she'd won.

“My dad always played Cashword tickets, and I like that they take a while to play,” said the 25-year-old winner. “When I scratched the ticket, I counted the words over and over to make sure I was reading it correctly. I called my mom to have her look at the ticket and confirm what I was seeing. It was all shocking and surreal.”

The winner recently picked up her winnings at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. She plans to use the winnings to buy a home.

“It’s a relief to have won and means I am financially good,” she said.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $28 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 108 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state. In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

