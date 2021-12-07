Grand Rapids woman wins $1 million jackpot

According to the Michigan Lottery, Waver plans to use the money to pay off student debt and pay it forward.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman has won a $1 million Mega Millions prize, the Michigan Lottery announced Monday.

39-year-old Sumayyah Waver matched the five white balls drawn – 07-11-33-58-63 – on June 1. She bought the winning ticket at the Meijer located at 1997 East Beltline Avenue Northeast.

“I like to play a variety of Lotter games, so I purchased a few tickets when I was getting groceries,” said Waver. “About a week later I checked the tickets. When I realized I’d won $1 million I was blown away!”

According to the Michigan Lottery, Waver plans to use the money to pay off student debt and pay it forward.

Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday evening. Each ticket is $2.

