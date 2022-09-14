Grand Rapids woman wins $150,000 from Powerball

The 50-year-old woman from Grand Rapids says that the money will help her build a financial cushion up for retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman says that she is feeling relieved after scoring a $150,000 win playing Powerball from the Michigan Lottery.

“Winning is such a relief and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” said the 50-year-old winner, Lisa Jekel.

Jekel matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize, which was tripled to $150,000 because of the Power Play multiplier.

“I play Powerball often and I always add the Power Play option to my ticket,” said Jekel. “A few days after the drawing I was checking some tickets at the store and kept getting a message to file a claim on one of my Powerball tickets.

“I checked the winning numbers for that drawing on the Lottery app and couldn’t believe it when I realized I’d won $150,000! I just stood there in shock and felt completely numb.”

Jekel bought her ticket at the D&W Quick Stop on Cascade Rd. in Grand Rapids.

