Grand Rapids woman wins $25K a year for life in the lottery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman said she was stunned after winning $25,00 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's "Lucky for Life" game.

Terri McKellar, 57, matched the five white balls drawn April 16, 06-08-20-28-43, to win the big prize. According to a press release from Michigan Lottery, McKeller bought her winning ticket at the Fuller Quick Stop, located at 876 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

McKellar is the 29th Michigan player to win a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

"Lucky For Life is one of my favorite games," said McKellar. "I always check my tickets right after the drawing and when I saw I had matched five numbers I couldn't speak."

"I probably sat stunned for 10 minutes before I had calmed down enough to process how much I had just won."

McKellar recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her big prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life.

With her winnings she plans to pay some bills and then invest the remainder.

