67-year-old Holland man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland man is $150,000 richer after winning the Powerball prize while on vacation!

Kim Busscher, 67, matched four white balls and the Powerball during a drawing on Feb. 25. That prize was originally worth $50,000, but thanks to Powerball Play, the total was multiplied.

Busscher purchased the winning ticket from the Shell gas station on 68th Street in Fennville.

“I purchased a multi-draw ticket before leaving for vacation so that I wouldn’t miss a drawing while I was gone,” said Busscher. “A few days later, I was sitting on the beach and decided to check my ticket. I saw someone won a $150,000 prize and then started checking off my numbers."

Busscher says, he was so shocked he had his wife double-check the ticket before calling his family about the good news.

With his winnings, he plans to donate, share with family, and then save the remainder.

“I recently started adding the Power Play option to my ticket and I’m sure glad I did,” said Busscher.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Feb. 6. One ticket bought in Washington won the $754.6 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $235 million.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 per play.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

