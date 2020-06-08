Ionia County man wins $1M playing Michigan Lottery

The player bought his winning ticket at a Mobil gas station in Webberville.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia County man is ready to be debt free after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 2524 North M-52 in Webberville.

"I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that's when I got the ticket," said the player. "I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought."

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, share with family, and then save the remainder.

In 2019, Michigan Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

