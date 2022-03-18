Ionia County man wins $300k in Michigan Lottery

The 40-year-old Ionia County man says he plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and invest.

LANSING, Mich. — When Nicholas Sanders walked into the Belding Mini Market and bought a scratch-off ticket, he had no idea he'd walk out $300,000 richer.

The 40-year-old scored the prize for Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Prize Cashword instant game.

“I like to play the Cashword games and have been playing them quite a bit lately,” Sanders said. “When I scratched off the ticket and saw I’d won $300,000, I thought I was reading it wrong. It wasn’t until after I called the Lottery to confirm my prize that I let myself get excited!”

He visited lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and invest.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I will be able to pay off my bills and live comfortably,” Sanders said.

Players have won more than $41 million playing Mystery Prize Cashword which launched in December. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

More than $30 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 131 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

