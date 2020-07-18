Jackson woman wins $500,000 jackpot

71-year-old Linda Flannery won half a million dollars.

JACKSON, Michigan — A woman from Jackson won big recently after playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.

71-year-old Linda Flannery won half a million dollars. The prize was won off a $500,000 Triple Play instant game.

“I had a $5 winner sitting in my car for a couple weeks, so I cashed it in for another ticket and won $30,” said Flannery. “I decided I would keep $25 of that prize and buy one more $5 ticket. When I scratched this off, I thought I was crazy. It was hard to believe I really won $500,000.”

The winning ticket was bought at Polly’s, located at 1821 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

Flannery claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters, and she said she plans on saving the money for a rainy day.

