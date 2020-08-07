Kalamazoo County woman wins $500,000 jackpot

“This is still sinking in,” she said. “I have never seen this much money in my life.”

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — A woman from Kalamazoo County has won a $500,000 jackpot, Michigan Lottery announced today.

The 37-year-old player, who has chosen to stay anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station on Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The ticket was a Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

“It took me a minute to realize how much I’d won because the winning puzzle was on the back of the ticket,” the woman said. “I ran out of my house and to my brother’s as fast I could so he could look over the ticket. I was screaming at the top of my lungs the whole way.”

The player went to Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, which she plans to purchase a new house and car with, and then save the remainder.

“This is still sinking in,” she said. “I have never seen this much money in my life.”

Each Triple Bonus Cashword ticket is $10 dollars and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.