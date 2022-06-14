x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Kent Co. woman wins nearly $350K jackpot

The 70-year-old winner, who wants to remain anonymous, says she plans to save her winnings.
Credit: Michigan Lottery
A Kent County woman won the nearly $350,000 jackpot.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jackpot! A Kent County woman is taking home more than $300,000 after winning a Lucky 7s Fast Cash jackpot.

The 70-year-old woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous, collected $349,733 after buying her winning ticket at a Uccello's Ristorante in Grandville.

She said she was in shock after reading that she won.

“I was out to eat and decided to use the $50 I had in my purse towards a couple of Fast Cash tickets,” she said. “I thought I was reading the ticket wrong when I saw I’d matched the number 55 to win the jackpot. I had the waitress look the ticket over for me and when she confirmed what I was seeing we both started shouting.”

She said she plans to save her winnings. 

Fast Cash games have a progressive jackpot that increases with each purchase of the games, which range from $2 to $20 to play. They are won instantly, and once someone wins the jackpot, a new one begins to grow.

The woman says that nearly two weeks later, she still can't believe it. 

“Winning still doesn’t seem real! I never thought something like this would happen to me,” she said.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, click here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Party World customers feeling lucky, share what they'd buy with Powerball winnings