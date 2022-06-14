Kent Co. woman wins nearly $350K jackpot

The 70-year-old winner, who wants to remain anonymous, says she plans to save her winnings.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jackpot! A Kent County woman is taking home more than $300,000 after winning a Lucky 7s Fast Cash jackpot.

The 70-year-old woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous, collected $349,733 after buying her winning ticket at a Uccello's Ristorante in Grandville.

She said she was in shock after reading that she won.

“I was out to eat and decided to use the $50 I had in my purse towards a couple of Fast Cash tickets,” she said. “I thought I was reading the ticket wrong when I saw I’d matched the number 55 to win the jackpot. I had the waitress look the ticket over for me and when she confirmed what I was seeing we both started shouting.”

She said she plans to save her winnings.

Fast Cash games have a progressive jackpot that increases with each purchase of the games, which range from $2 to $20 to play. They are won instantly, and once someone wins the jackpot, a new one begins to grow.

The woman says that nearly two weeks later, she still can't believe it.

“Winning still doesn’t seem real! I never thought something like this would happen to me,” she said.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.