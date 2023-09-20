Kent Co. man wins massive $4 million prize from Michigan Lottery

The player chose to receive the prize in a lump sum of $2.7 million, which he plans to use to pay bills and travel.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is preparing to travel the world now that he's won a $4 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 54-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning Millionaire's Club ticket at a Citgo station on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The player said he'd already won an instant game and decided to use those winnings to purchase another ticket, so he bought a $30 Millionaire's Club ticket.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, the first thing I did was call my brother. He told me to make sure it wasn’t one of those prank lottery tickets, so I flipped it over and read through the fine print on the back. Once I confirmed it indeed was not a prank, I called the Lottery to have them confirm the prize as well,” the player said.

He recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to pick up his winnings. He chose to receive the prize in a lump sum of $2.7 million, which he plans to use to pay bills and travel.

“Winning still feels unreal, but I think it’s really going to sink in once I cash my check,” the player said.

Millionaire's Club was launched in February and has distributed over $61 million in winnings since then. Players can win between $30 and $4 million on each ticket.

