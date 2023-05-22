Kent Co. man wins over $538,000 in Michigan Lottery

The player plans to pay off his home and put the remainder of his winnings in savings.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is $538,958 richer after taking home the Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 60-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won in an anonymous drawing on May 10. When he received the call that he'd won, he didn't believe it he'd really won the prize.

“I knew I was earning entries when playing the Monthly Jackpot Progressive games, but I am not a lucky person, so I never thought I would win,” said the player. “I got a call from the Lottery one day telling me I’d won a $538,958 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, and I was skeptical because I thought it was a scam call.

“When I got off the phone with the Lottery employee, I saw I also had an email regarding the prize, and that’s when I knew it was real. I was extremely excited and shared the news with everyone I know!”

He plans to pay off his home and put the remainder of his winnings in savings.

The Progressive Monthly Jackpot game was first launched in April 2022. Each wager to play the game funds the progressive prize, and players are added to second chance drawings for a chance to take home the jackpot.

To learn more, visit the Michigan Lottery website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.