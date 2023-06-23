'A HUGE BLESSING' | Kent Co. man wins jackpot from Michigan Lottery

“Once it sunk in that I had really won, I was overcome with excitement and called everyone in my family to tell them the good news!” said Yandiel Cruz-Chavez.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is nearly $200,000 richer after taking home the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery last month.

33-year-old Yandiel Cruz-Chavez, of Wyoming, won the jackpot in the May 30 drawing and recently picked up his winnings—a total of $199,407—from the Michigan Lottery headquarters. He bought his winning ticket at Big Top Market along Clyde Park Avenue SW.

He said it took some time to fully realize he'd won.

“I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket and forgot I had it in my wallet until a week after the drawing,” said Cruz-Chavez. “I checked the ticket at the store and got a message to file a claim, so I looked up the winning numbers online. When I realized I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief at first. Once it sunk in that I had really won, I was overcome with excitement and called everyone in my family to tell them the good news!”

Cruz-Chavez plans to use his winnings to complete some home improvement projects and put the remainder in savings.

“This prize came at the perfect time and is a huge blessing to me and my family,” said Cruz-Chavez.

Fantasy 5 costs $1 to play. For an extra cost, additional chances to win can be added to each ticket. Players select five numbers from zero to 39 and try to match the drawing.

