GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Someone in Kent County is now $5 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery said a Lotto 47 Jackpot ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday — 17-18-24-26-35-40. The winning ticket was sold at the D&W store, located at 6425 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

This is the third time the game's top prize has been won in 2019.

In February, a player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought at the Uptown Bar in Monroe.

In August, a player won a $17 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought at the Checkered Flag Party Store in West Branch.

The person with the winning ticket should contact the lottery's public relations division at 517-373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the lottery headquarters in Lansing. The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date.

